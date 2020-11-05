1/
Andrew "Andy, Bud" Bollen III
Andrew "Andy" "Bud" Bollen III

West Bend - 82 of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital, West Bend.

Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held for Bud at St. John's Lutheran Church, West Bend. The service will be recorded and posted to the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bud's name to St. John's Lutheran church or School, or a charity of your choice is appreciated by the family.

Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bud's arrangements.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
