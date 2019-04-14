|
Fryjoff, Andrew C. Passed away unexpetdly of natural causes on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Age 49 years. Loving dad of Andrew T. (Hailey), Matthew (Fiancee Adrianna) and Michael Fryjoff. Treausred grandpa of Tyler, Lucas and Micah Fryjoff Cherished son of Thomas and Terry Fryjoff. Adored brother of Teresa (Brad) Hoernke and James "Jay" (Renee) Fryjoff. Dear nephew of Randy (Lori) Borland. Further survived by nieces, a nephew, cousins, other family members and friends. Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Memorial Service at 7 PM with Military Honors. For further information please see www.pkfuneralhomes.com
