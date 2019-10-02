Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
- - Lost his battle with addiction on September 27, 2019 at the age of 29. Beloved son of Barbara Doubek and Steven Doubek. Dear brother of Alex Doubek.

Drew was a warm loving talented person who seemed to have a certain light shining within him. He was working on becoming a master carpenter, but he was also adept at plumbing and electrical work. Drew was quite a proficient cook for his friends and family.

A Celebration of Drew's life will take place at Max A. Sass & Sons -Greenridge Chapel on Saturday, October 5 from 12-3PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
