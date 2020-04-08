Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:30 PM
More Obituaries for Andrew Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew "Andy" Gonzales

Andrew "Andy" Gonzales Notice
Andrew "Andy" Gonzales

Born to Eternal Life Sunday, April 5, 2020 at age 51. Beloved son of Pauline and Vincente Concha. Dearest friend and partner of Linda Romo. Loving father of Audreana, Priscilla and Andrew Jr., step-father of Tony, Jessica, Billy, Joey and Nikianna, and grandfather of many grandchildren. Dear brother of Mary, Toni, George Jr., Janie, Virginia, Ofelia, Jessie, Sandra, Gloria, Josie and Johnny. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the funeral home Friday from 9AM-1:30 PM.

Because of the COVID-19 restrictions in place, please be respectful of the "10 person rule" if you choose to visit, and please stay at home if you are not feeling well.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 8, 2020
