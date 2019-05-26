Services
Ferber, Andrew H. Age 81 of Elm Grove, passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 22, 2019 surrounded by his family. Andrew was born on June 14, 1937 in Milwaukee, the son of Andrew and Katherine (Wessinger) Ferber. On June 9, 1962 he was united in marriage to his loving wife of nearly 57 years, Carole Dinkins. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force in Turkey and Germany from 1955 through 1959. Throughout his financial career Andrew worked for Price Waterhouse, was self- employed, and most recently was working with Sitzberger and Company. Yes, he never retired because he loved his clients and was passionate about his work. Andrew cherished his family, devoted himself to their happiness and success, and lived life to the fullest. His family is most grateful for his gifts of enthusiasm for life, his integrity, and his love. Andrew was dearly loved and greatly respected by all who knew him. Andrew is survived by his wife Carole; two sons David (Heather) and Peter; four grandchildren Drake, Aidan, Ben and Callum; one sister Ann (the late Karroll Harmon); one sister-in-law Barbara (the late Frank Trautman); and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Katherine (the late John Zank), and sister Eva (the late Gordon Reinhardt). Visitation for Andrew will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 10:00am until the funeral service at 11:00am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church W156N8131 Pilgrim Road, Menomonee Falls. There will be a luncheon at Holy Cross immediately following the service. A family burial will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
