Andrew J. Corrao
Glendale - Age 89, of Glendale, October 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean. Dear father of Catherine Solon, Maria (Mark) Ritcher, Rosanne (Chris) Weida and the late Gregory "Greg". Proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Eugene Congregation, 7600 N. Port Washington Rd., Fox Point from 3:30 PM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 5:00 PM. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Please see feerickfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019