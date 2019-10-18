Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Andrew Corrao
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Eugene Congregation
7600 N. Port Washington Road
Fox Point, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Eugene Congregation
7600 N. Port Washington Road
Fox Point, WI
1930 - 2019
Andrew J. Corrao Notice
Andrew J. Corrao

Glendale - Age 89, of Glendale, October 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean. Dear father of Catherine Solon, Maria (Mark) Ritcher, Rosanne (Chris) Weida and the late Gregory "Greg". Proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Eugene Congregation, 7600 N. Port Washington Rd., Fox Point from 3:30 PM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 5:00 PM. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Please see feerickfuneralhome.com for full obituary.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
