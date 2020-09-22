Andrew "Andy" J. HaasGreendale - Andy was taken too soon on September 20, 2020 at the age of 60. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Vernia (nee Lee). Loving brother of Donna L. Martin and Judy (Scott) Bruni. Dear uncle of Ashley M. Toussaint, Samantha L. (Ryan) Eurich, and Jessica J. Bruni. Great-uncle of Mackenzie and Brodi Toussaint and Oakley and Ivy Eurich. Further survived by many friends and familyPrivate family services will be held. Andrew will be laid to rest at Arlington Park Cemetery.