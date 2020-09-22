1/
Andrew J. "Andy" Haas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew "Andy" J. Haas

Greendale - Andy was taken too soon on September 20, 2020 at the age of 60. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Vernia (nee Lee). Loving brother of Donna L. Martin and Judy (Scott) Bruni. Dear uncle of Ashley M. Toussaint, Samantha L. (Ryan) Eurich, and Jessica J. Bruni. Great-uncle of Mackenzie and Brodi Toussaint and Oakley and Ivy Eurich. Further survived by many friends and family

Private family services will be held. Andrew will be laid to rest at Arlington Park Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved