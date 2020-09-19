Andrew J. Norton, MD
Blue Bell, PA - Andrew J. Norton, MD, FACP of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, passed peacefully into his eternal, heavenly home on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Lankenau Medical Center, surrounded by his beloved wife Deyonne Epperson and his loving family. Andy was born March 26, 1956, in Buffalo, New York, to Dr. James F. Norton and Mary E. Falk. Andy spent his childhood growing up in East Aurora, New York. Andy attended Stella Niagara Military School then Canisius High School and earned his undergraduate degree from Saint Louis University. He followed in his father's footsteps, earning his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. He then moved to Milwaukee to complete his residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) where he later served as Professor of Clinical Medicine and as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Froedtert Hospital from 1997-2011. Since 2012, Andy was Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Main Line Health in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Deyonne, his children, Aryn, Caleb, Mackenzie, Samuel (Mollie) and grandson Dean; his stepdaughter, Stephanie (Chris) Rakic; and his grandsons, Ante and Arion. He also leaves behind his siblings, Mary Jo (Jay) Geaman, James F. Norton, Jr. (Sharon), Elizabeth (Philip) Colarusso, William (Christine) Norton, Helen (Robert) Hasselback; as well as cousins, his family by marriage, and numerous nieces, and nephews.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Andrew J. Norton, MD Memorial Fund by sending a check made payable to "Main Line Health," with "Dr. Norton Memorial Fund" indicated in the memo section, to the following address:
Main Line Health Development
240 North Radnor Chester Road Suite 340
Radnor, PA 19087
A private memorial service to celebrate Andy's life will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EST at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, Chapel of the Immaculate Conception. The service can be viewed via online livestream, to access the link for the livestream, go to https://www.remembermyjourney.com/Memorial/20872294
