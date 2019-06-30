|
Schirpke, Andrew "Andy" J. Entered into God's loving arms on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, age 91. Devoted husband of Beverly for 63 years. Loving dad of Jon (Lou Anne), Jay (Jackie), Jeri Grosskreutz, Juli Ann (John) Beiswenger and Jack (Patti). Proud grandpa of Jason (Lea), Heather (Dan), Jason (Sara), Jeff, Josh (Becky), Travis (Keri), Kirsten, Andy and 10 great grandchildren. Further survived by other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his son, Joel, parents and siblings. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, 9:30-11:15AM. Life Celebration at 11:30AM. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to a Veteran Organization or a . Andy proudly served his country in the United States Army for 4 years in Germany. He was an avid sports Fan and athlete. Loved by all who knew him.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019