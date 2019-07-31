Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
THE FUNERAL HOME
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
THE FUNERAL HOME
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Schmitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew J. "Andy" Schmitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew J. "Andy" Schmitt Notice
Schmitt, Andrew J. "Andy" passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the age of 37. Loving son of James Schmitt and Susan (nee Pokora) (Ron) Shady. Brother of Lauren (James) Brown. Loving Grandson of Shirley (the late Patrick) Schmitt and Gail (the late Robert) Pokora. Also survived by nieces, nephews, stepbrother, stepsister, cousins, uncles, aunts, other relatives and many friends. Memorial gathering Saturday, August 3, 2019 at THE FUNERAL HOME from 1PM to 3PM. Memorial Service to follow, at 3PM. Memorials, if so desired, may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society in Andy's name.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
jsonline