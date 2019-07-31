|
|
Schmitt, Andrew J. "Andy" passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the age of 37. Loving son of James Schmitt and Susan (nee Pokora) (Ron) Shady. Brother of Lauren (James) Brown. Loving Grandson of Shirley (the late Patrick) Schmitt and Gail (the late Robert) Pokora. Also survived by nieces, nephews, stepbrother, stepsister, cousins, uncles, aunts, other relatives and many friends. Memorial gathering Saturday, August 3, 2019 at THE FUNERAL HOME from 1PM to 3PM. Memorial Service to follow, at 3PM. Memorials, if so desired, may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society in Andy's name.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019