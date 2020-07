Andrew J. TenhoverJuly 6, 2020 age 45. Beloved husband of Santana (nee Saengsamly). Dear father of William and Henry. Son of Tom and Sue Tenhover. Brother of Patrick (Kimberly) and John (Jill) Tenhover. Uncle of Caine, Anna and Nicholas. Also survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation Friday, July 17 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 4:00 PM until time of service at 7:00 PM. Andy loved the outdoors and camping, fishing, playing his guitar, but most of all he loved his wife and children.