Butt, Andrew K. Of Germantown, February 24, 2019 age 48 yrs. Proud father of Alyxandria, Jillian and Veronica. Loving son of Ronald & Diane (Nee Bublitz). Dear brother of Nathan (Nina) and Michelle (Jim) Garbe. Loving grandson of Lorraine Bublitz. Further survived by his former wife Nicole Butt, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 - 12 Noon. Family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday from 10:00 AM - 11:45. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church of West Bend or appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019