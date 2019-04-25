Lovrek, Andrew "Andy" Passed in peace on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband for 66 years of Meta (nee Tishendorf). Father in law of Bonnie (Bob Parsons). Grandpa of Luke (Danielle), step grandfather of Kyle and Katie Parsons. Brother of Pete (JoAnne) and Clarence (Sue). Brother in law of Clara Bodendorfer and Pat Lovrek. Also survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by his son Robert "Bob" and other family members. Andy is a member of SNPS, he served in the US Navy during the Korean War on the USS Midway, retired from Stark Asphalt and was a member of the Operators Engineers Local 139. In his early years he loved gardening and landscaping. He played the concertina and banjo with various bands including Andy & the Polka Dots. Andy will be remembered as being a great story teller. Special thanks to the staff at Ascension Hospital Franklin and all his friends who were like family at the Oak Creek Diner.



