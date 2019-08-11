Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Resources
Andrew "Andy" Marz


1935 - 2019
Andrew "Andy" Marz Notice
Marz, Andrew "Andy" Found peace on August 8, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Maria (Nee Barth) for 60 years. Loving father of the late Petra, the late Patricia, and Peter (Jacqueline). Loving Opa of Benjamin and Gabriella. Further survived by relatives and friends here in the U.S.A as well as Germany and Canada. Andy was a devoted family man who enjoyed bowling, bicycling and travel. An accomplished wood worker, he excelled in his cabinet making trade, working for TJ Hale for 25 years. Visitation at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 7963 S 116 St Franklin, on Wed. August 14, 3 - 4:45 PM. Funeral mass to follow at 5 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
Remember
