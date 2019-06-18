Services
Andrew Richard (Andy, Dick) Laru

Andrew Richard (Andy, Dick) Laru Notice
Laru, Andrew Richard ( Andy, Dick ) Age 86, Passed Away Thurs. June 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Maltz), brother Jim ( Sharon), Sister Joyce (Swan) and sisters in laws Margaret Maltz and Beverly White. Andy is a Navy Veteran and a retired employee of P&H Corp. A Memorial Gathering will be held Thur. June 20th from 10AM until time of services at 11AM at South Milwaukee United Methodist Church 1327 Marshall Ave. Memorials appreciated to South Milwaukee United Methodist Church or Ascension at Home Hospice.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2019
