Andrija "Andy" Mandic
Passed away May 14, 2020 at age 96. Beloved uncle of Nick (Kathleen) Pavicevic. Great-uncle of Brady. Further survived by dear friends. Andy was a longtime member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral. A service will be held on Tuesday at Schaff Funeral Home at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Good Hope Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020.