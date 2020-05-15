Andrija "Andy" Mandic
Andrija "Andy" Mandic

Passed away May 14, 2020 at age 96. Beloved uncle of Nick (Kathleen) Pavicevic. Great-uncle of Brady. Further survived by dear friends. Andy was a longtime member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral. A service will be held on Tuesday at Schaff Funeral Home at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Good Hope Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Service
12:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
