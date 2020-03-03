Services
Andris Strazdins Notice
Andris Strazdins

Kendall - Andris Strazdins, 77, dear husband of Ilga (Cakans), passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Serenity House in Tomah. He was born March 23, 1942, in Ogre, Latvia, to Arveds and Aina (Holanders) Strazdins. He is survived by his wife Ilga and children: Aldis

(Cheryl) Strazdins and Ina (Trent) Kielley; grandchildren Rainer, Ariana, Serena and Lorelei: brother, Alvis (Annette) Strazdins; sisters, Ilze (Michael) Heider and Inez (Eric) Epstein, as well as other relatives and friends.

Andris received a Master of Fine Arts from Southern Illinois University. In addition to his art career, he worked for many years at Bucyrus Erie in Milwaukee.

A private family interment is scheduled, and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Remember
