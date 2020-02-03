Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-9400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anecita Reeves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anecita E. Reeves

Add a Memory
Anecita E. Reeves Notice
Anecita E. Reeves

Brown Deer - (nee Egrubay) Passed into Eternal Life on February 1, 2020 at age 78. Wife of the late William A. Reeves. She is survived by her sister Thomasa Richardson; nieces Teresita Estadilla and Emily (Jeff) Tarnow; nephew Danilo Richardson; grand-nieces Ranetta Hardin and Rochelle Estadilla; grand-nephew Royce Richardson Jack Tarnow, and special friend of Fe Dagons.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11am. Funeral Service at 12pm. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anecita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline