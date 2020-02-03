|
Anecita E. Reeves
Brown Deer - (nee Egrubay) Passed into Eternal Life on February 1, 2020 at age 78. Wife of the late William A. Reeves. She is survived by her sister Thomasa Richardson; nieces Teresita Estadilla and Emily (Jeff) Tarnow; nephew Danilo Richardson; grand-nieces Ranetta Hardin and Rochelle Estadilla; grand-nephew Royce Richardson Jack Tarnow, and special friend of Fe Dagons.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11am. Funeral Service at 12pm. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020