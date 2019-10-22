Resources
Angela Henzig Notice
(Nee Hruz) Age 94. Went Home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Devoted mother of Phil (Chris), Paul (Laurie), Jennifer (the late Bill), Pat (Cindy), Perry, Greg (Cindy) and Mike. Proud grandmother of Chad (Toni), Kim, Amy, Josh, Luke (Gina), Brett (Christina), Tonya, Nicole and Alex. Angie was also loved and blessed with great-grandchildren, faithful nephew Peter (Brigie), other relatives and friends.

Thanks to the staff of Mitchell Manor and Allay Hospice for their kind and gentle care of Angie.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, from 9:00 AM-10:45 AM at ST. AUGUSTINE PARISH, 6762 W. Rogers Street. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your local church or appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019
