Angela Isabelle Hudy
Shorewood - Angela Isabelle Hudy, nee Gray. June 27, 1983 to August 23, 2020
Wife of James R Hudy and mother of James T Hudy (JT).
Further survived by her parents Thomas and Colleen Gray, her brother Kyle and
her sister Chelsea and in laws Robert Hudy and Lynn Partleton Hudy and other family
and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Evan and her sister Alicia. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm
at the United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay, 819 E. Silver Spring Dr. Whitefish Bay, WI. Masks are required. Live stream available on the church website: umcwfb.org
and click on "Watch Online"