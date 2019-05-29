|
|
Schulgen , Angela M. (Nee Janonis). Of Cudahy. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of 61 years to Charles "Pat" Schulgen. Cherished and loving mother of Jeannine (Kim) Seegert, Timothy (Michelle) Schulgen and Julie Schulgen. Proud grandma of Sarah (Alex), Justin, Patrick, Sam, Lauren and Hannah. Great-grandma of Lloyd. Angie is loved and will be missed by other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, from 1:00 PM to 2:45 PM at NATIVITY OF LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3672 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society or the Milwaukee Pug Fest appreciated. To receive this obit/directions text 1847503 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019