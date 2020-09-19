Angelia "Angie" L. Quinn
Victoria - Quinn, Angelia "Angie" L. (LeBrun) age 47 of Victoria, MN passed away September 17, 2020. Survived by loving family: husband Jeremy; sons Brandan and Jameson; parents Larry and Sandra LeBrun; siblings Michele (Bob) Gasperic, Steven LeBrun. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Saturday September 26, 2020 at St. Victoria Parish Family (8228 Victoria Dr.) in Victoria, MN. Gathering of family and friends AT THE CHURCH 4-8:00 PM Friday and 9-11:00 AM Saturday. Interment in church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, MN . 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com