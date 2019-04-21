|
Vasich, Angelija (Nee Dragutinovich) Age 94 of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16th at Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, surrounded by family. She was born on August 13, 1924 in Sabac, Serbia to Dragoljub and Stana (Mijatovic) Dragutinovic. Angelija was the oldest of four children. She married Bratislav Vasich of Belgrade, Serbia in 1948, and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Angelija, 'Andja', and Bratislav, 'Bata', emigrated to the United States in 1950 with their oldest son, two of Andja's siblings and her brother-in-law. Angelija will be remembered for her deep faith, culinary expertise, passionate determined nature and overwhelming love and generosity for her family and friends. Angelija loved preparing huge traditional Serbian meals along with beautiful tortes and sweets. Angelija is survived by her sons Dragoljub 'Don' (Maria), Misha 'Milt' (Carol), and Alexander 'Alex' Vasich. Grandsons Michael (Molly), Christopher (Kali), Stevan, and Paul (fiancee Megan) Vasich, granddaughter Diana (Brian) Saunders, great grandchildren Misha and Sula Vasich, sister Radmila Sunara, sister-in-law Vukica Dragutinovich, nieces Nada and Gina Dragutinovich, nephews Dragan Dragutinovich and Misko Hajdin. Angelija is also survived by family and friends in America, Serbia, Australia, Canada and Europe. She was preceded in death by husband Bratislav Vasich, brothers Stevan (Gina) and Branislav Dragutinovich, brother-in-law Marko Sunara and grandson Gregory Vasich. The funeral will be held Tuesday April 23, 2019, at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 3201 S. 51st Street, Milwaukee, WI 53219. Visitation 10AM-11AM, with service immediately following. Interment at Good Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Sava Orthodox Cathedral would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019