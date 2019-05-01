|
Beaudry, Angeline Angeline Beaudry, age 86 (nee LaRue) born in Quebec Canada. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Jerome, daughter Michelle, brothers Leonard & John, sister Rita. Proud mother of Rita Wurtz (Dan), Dan (Kate), Anita, Patricia Demson (Bob), Julie Delgado, Gail Heuton (Dave), Steve, Madeline, Greg (Traci), Amy Budzynski (Brian), 18 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Loved by all who knew her. Devoted member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Franklin. Visitation hours 5-7 PM, Friday May 3rd, funeral mass 7-8 PM. St Martin of Tours 7963 S. 116th Street, Franklin, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 1 to May 3, 2019