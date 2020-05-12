Angeline DrinkwaterFound peace with the Lord May 8, 2020 at age 84. Beloved wife of Norman Drinkwater. Loving mother of the late Keith, Jeanine (Dan) Noonan, David (Deanna), and Mark (Angela). Dear grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Angeline was a proud 1953 graduate of Notre Dame High School. She was retired from Children's Hospital, where she worked as a Medical Records Technician. The most important thing in Angeline's life was the love of her family. A private service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with a memorial service for friends and family at a later date.