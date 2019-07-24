Services
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
1314 Manitoba Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 304-5745
Resources
More Obituaries for Angeline Dittmar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angeline H. Dittmar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angeline H. Dittmar Notice
Dittmar, Angeline H. (Nee Tatro) Passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Kenneth Dittmar. Loving mother of Gregory (Donna) Dittmar, Kathy (David) Kuphal, Dawn (Harmon) Brown, Penny (Wayne) Steffen and Jack (Christina) Dittmar. Dear grandmother of Jeffrey, Steven, Renee', Jennifer, Joseph, Kathryn, Kara, Alyssa, Aubrey, Kendall, Lauren, Jack Jr and Grace. Proud great-grandmother of Mia, Coletrane, Samuel, Nora, Isaiah, Mary and Caleb. Sister of Ruth Baranowski, the late Shirley Schroeder, and the late Duane Tatro. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private family services will be held with interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park. Memorials to Caring Circle Lakeland Health Affiliate or Human Concerns of South Milwaukee are appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
Download Now
jsonline