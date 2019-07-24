|
|
Dittmar, Angeline H. (Nee Tatro) Passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Kenneth Dittmar. Loving mother of Gregory (Donna) Dittmar, Kathy (David) Kuphal, Dawn (Harmon) Brown, Penny (Wayne) Steffen and Jack (Christina) Dittmar. Dear grandmother of Jeffrey, Steven, Renee', Jennifer, Joseph, Kathryn, Kara, Alyssa, Aubrey, Kendall, Lauren, Jack Jr and Grace. Proud great-grandmother of Mia, Coletrane, Samuel, Nora, Isaiah, Mary and Caleb. Sister of Ruth Baranowski, the late Shirley Schroeder, and the late Duane Tatro. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private family services will be held with interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park. Memorials to Caring Circle Lakeland Health Affiliate or Human Concerns of South Milwaukee are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019