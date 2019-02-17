Services
Angeline "Angie" Leon

Angeline "Angie" Leon Notice
Leon, Angeline "Angie" Passed away peacefully at home February 13, 2019 at the young age of 97. Dear mother of Raul (Connie), Caroline, Rachel, Benjamin (Shirl), Raymond Bacalzo and "Pancho". Beloved grandmother of Yolanda and Jacob. Sister of Esperanza and Josephine. Dearest friend of Veronica Sparacino and Jonas Esparza. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Angeline joins her "little sister" Emily Orozco and her husband, Ausencio, and children, Mario and Carolina, in Heaven. Visitation Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 10:00-11:45 AM at the Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home. Funeral Wednesday from the Funeral Home at 11:45 AM to ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave, Milwaukee) for the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
