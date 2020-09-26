Angeline M. Boschke(nee Michalski) Reunited with her husband Max "Whitey" on September 16, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Loving mother of Karen (Louie) Kazinski, Dale (Sue) and Donna (Bernie) Parys. Beloved grandma of Jeff, Lynn (Pete), Jesse, Sarah, Heather (Tom) and Daniel. Great-grandma of Lauren, Jayden, Nolan, Jenna and Taylor. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Angeline enjoyed, sewing, crafts, cooking and most importantly caring for her family.Donations will be used to support the devoted frontline workers of Azura Memory Care of Oconomowoc who cared for Angeline.Visitation Friday, September 25 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM with a luncheon to follow. Private Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.