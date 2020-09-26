1/1
Angeline M. Boschke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angeline M. Boschke

(nee Michalski) Reunited with her husband Max "Whitey" on September 16, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Loving mother of Karen (Louie) Kazinski, Dale (Sue) and Donna (Bernie) Parys. Beloved grandma of Jeff, Lynn (Pete), Jesse, Sarah, Heather (Tom) and Daniel. Great-grandma of Lauren, Jayden, Nolan, Jenna and Taylor. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Angeline enjoyed, sewing, crafts, cooking and most importantly caring for her family.

Donations will be used to support the devoted frontline workers of Azura Memory Care of Oconomowoc who cared for Angeline.

Visitation Friday, September 25 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM with a luncheon to follow. Private Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved