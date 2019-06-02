|
|
Fugarino, Angeline M. (Nee Mascipinto) Was called to our Lord on May 29, 2019 with the loving care of her family by her side. Beloved spouse for 52 years to the late Joseph. Preceeded in death by her parents, Anton & Mamie, and her brother Michael. Survived by her children, Marie (Joe), Donna (Earlwin), Susan (Ron), Angeline (Edward), Joann (Tim), Joseph, Anthony (Lisa), Vita. Also survived by her 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Loved by her sister Rosemary, many relatives and friends. Our family wishes to thank Horizon Hospice for their respectful and compassionate care of our dear mother. A very special thank you to Fr. Jude and Fr. Bonaventure from Holy Hill for all their prayers and blessings. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2019 from 10am until the time of the Rosary at 10:30am at ST. MARY OF THE HILL PARISH, 1515 Carmel Rd. (The Foothills of Holy Hill) Hubertus, WI. 53033. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11am. Private entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Holy Hill, St. Mary's of the Hill and/or Katy's Kloset requested. God Bless you Mom, may you rest eternally in peace under the care of our Lord, Jesus Christ. To receive this obit/directions text 1847971 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019