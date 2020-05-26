Angeline R. Tutaj
1929 - 2020
Angeline R. Tutaj

Milwaukee - Born 6-28-1929-Died 5-22-2020

Wife of the late George D. Tutaj. Beloved Mom of Colleen G. Wojnar (Tom) and the late Randall M. (Susan) Tutaj. Adoring Grandma of Mark (Lisa) Gorecki; Kim (Jayson) Anderson;Allison Wojnar: Steven, Andrew, and Matthew (Christine) Tutaj. Proud Gigi of Jillian, Emma and Logan Anderson; Audrey Tutaj. Beloved sister of Virginia (the late Ron) Bartz and Jeanette Sliwinski. Also survived by nieces, nephews cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents-Rose & Walter Sliwinski; her sister Delores (the late Ray) Funk; her brother Raymond Sliwinski; Sister-in-law Marlene (the late Norbert) Bloes.

Family and faith were everything to Angie.

A private service and visitation will be held for the family. A memorial mass will be held at a future date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
