Angeline Thill
(nee Marconi) passed away on October 27, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Conrad of 63 years. Loving mother of the late Mark Thill, Cynthia (David) Hazen, Susan (Michael Schultz) Roszina, Denise (Denise Hoppe)Thill, and Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Goltz. Proud grandmother of Ryan (Aaron Gorelik) Thill, Jessica Thill, Jack (Miriam) Taschner, Danyelle Taschner, Kristin (Chad) Bonlender, Heidi(Sam) Henke, Holly(Chris) Moser, Trenton(Molly) Hazen, Rachel (Skott Moriarti) Roszina, Eric (Gosia) Roszina and Tyler Goltz. Great-grandmother of 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by brothers Louis, Domenic, Anthony, Michael and sisters Rose and Lucia. Further survived by sisters Connie, Josephine, Marie and Tina. Also, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. For Angeline aka Margo, family was the most important treasure in her life. Every child, grandchild and great-grandchild held a special place in her heart. She made every holiday memorable and unique, one never like the other. She loved to cook and to quote her husband, "why should I eat out? I'm married to the best cook!" Her talents were always changing from cooking to sewing and to the hidden talent that was exposed during her retired years of painting various holiday themed decorations for all her children and grandchildren. Angeline loved to travel, go to the casino, play bingo, SHOP, luncheon with her sisters and exercise at the Senior Center. Her warm smile, generous heart and sassy personality will be greatly missed. She has left us with a lifetime of memories that will be cherished forever. No flowers or plants per Angeline's request. Memorials in Angeline's memory can be made to Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Due to Covid19 private services are being held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.