1/1
Angeline Thill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angeline Thill

(nee Marconi) passed away on October 27, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Conrad of 63 years. Loving mother of the late Mark Thill, Cynthia (David) Hazen, Susan (Michael Schultz) Roszina, Denise (Denise Hoppe)Thill, and Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Goltz. Proud grandmother of Ryan (Aaron Gorelik) Thill, Jessica Thill, Jack (Miriam) Taschner, Danyelle Taschner, Kristin (Chad) Bonlender, Heidi(Sam) Henke, Holly(Chris) Moser, Trenton(Molly) Hazen, Rachel (Skott Moriarti) Roszina, Eric (Gosia) Roszina and Tyler Goltz. Great-grandmother of 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by brothers Louis, Domenic, Anthony, Michael and sisters Rose and Lucia. Further survived by sisters Connie, Josephine, Marie and Tina. Also, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. For Angeline aka Margo, family was the most important treasure in her life. Every child, grandchild and great-grandchild held a special place in her heart. She made every holiday memorable and unique, one never like the other. She loved to cook and to quote her husband, "why should I eat out? I'm married to the best cook!" Her talents were always changing from cooking to sewing and to the hidden talent that was exposed during her retired years of painting various holiday themed decorations for all her children and grandchildren. Angeline loved to travel, go to the casino, play bingo, SHOP, luncheon with her sisters and exercise at the Senior Center. Her warm smile, generous heart and sassy personality will be greatly missed. She has left us with a lifetime of memories that will be cherished forever. No flowers or plants per Angeline's request. Memorials in Angeline's memory can be made to Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Due to Covid19 private services are being held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved