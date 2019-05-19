|
Antzoulatos, Angelo Reunited with his beloved wife, Alice Joann Antzoulatos (nee Collis) on May 16, 2019, at age 89. Loving father of Cathy (Michael) Dougherty. Proud grandfather of Alyssa (Thomas) O'Rourke and Thomas Dougherty. Our memories of Angelo will forever be in our hearts. He will be dearly missed by family and friends who have known and loved him. Memory Eternal. Visitation at STS. CONSTANTINE & HELEN GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 2160 N. Wauwatosa Ave., on Thursday, May 23, from 10-11AM. Service at 11AM. Burial to follow at Pinelawn.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019