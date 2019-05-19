Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo Antzoulatos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo Antzoulatos

Notice Condolences

Angelo Antzoulatos Notice
Antzoulatos, Angelo Reunited with his beloved wife, Alice Joann Antzoulatos (nee Collis) on May 16, 2019, at age 89. Loving father of Cathy (Michael) Dougherty. Proud grandfather of Alyssa (Thomas) O'Rourke and Thomas Dougherty. Our memories of Angelo will forever be in our hearts. He will be dearly missed by family and friends who have known and loved him. Memory Eternal. Visitation at STS. CONSTANTINE & HELEN GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 2160 N. Wauwatosa Ave., on Thursday, May 23, from 10-11AM. Service at 11AM. Burial to follow at Pinelawn.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline