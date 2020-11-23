1/
Fr. Aniello Salicone SX
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aniello's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fr. Aniello Salicone, SX

On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, shortly after 9:00 pm, Fr. Aniello Salicone died at Ascension Hospital in Franklin, WI. He was hospitalized since November 14 with symptoms of Covid-19. He was 80 years old, having been born in 1940, in Ariano di Olevano sul Tusciano, Salerno, Italy.

He joined the Xaverian Missionaries at the age of 21. In 1962, he made his first religious profession. He made his perpetual vows in 1965 and received priestly ordination in 1966. In 1967 he was sent to Salerno, first as a vocation director and then as vice rector. After a year of language in London, he left for Sierra Leone. He worked in Kabala, as assistant parish priest, teacher, and then as parish priest. In 1980, P. Aniello received a Master's Degree in Divinity at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, and from 1981 to 1989 he was a teacher in the major seminary of Gbanga, Liberia. He returned to Italy for treatment, and from 1990 to 1993 he was rector of the house in Finchley, London. Finally, in 1994, he was assigned to the U.S.A. He worked at the Animation Center in Holliston, Massachusetts, St. Therese Chinese Catholic Church, in Chicago, Illinois, and finally he was assigned to Franklin, Wisconsin, where he continued with ministry.

We are grateful for his work, and for the many hearts he touched. May the Lord bless you and

Keep you! May the Lord's face shine upon you, and be gracious to you! May the Lord look upon you kindly and give you peace! We thank you all for your continued prayers.

Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, Father Salicone's Funeral Mass will be limited. A Memorial Mass for Father Salicone will be celebrated at a later date (once scheduled, you will be notified).

If you wish to express your sympathies to the Xaverian family, please send them to the Xaverian House of Franklin.

Xaverian Missionaries

4500 W Xavier Dr

Franklin, WI 53132

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on a livestream at htpps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GkPsZHHS54 on Tuesday, November 24 at 11:30 AM. Interment Xaverian Cemetery, Holliston, MA.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
livestream at htpps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GkPsZHHS54
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 21, 2020
Father Aniello should in the future be declared a Saint . He was truly a man of God. I know of several miracles of healings. He will truly be missed. Life will not be the same without him. I cried all night when I heard about his death. Our hearts are broken.
Nancy A Jurinek
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved