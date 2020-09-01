Anita Ann WallerBorn in Gary Indiana on March 23, 1951. Went to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020. Loving mother of Tina (Tim) Jensen, John (Carrie) Opgenorth and Lyn Kream. Cherished sister of Nathan (Peggy her best friend for over 40 years), Wesley, the late Bill, the late George and the late Cathy. Dear daughter of the late Isabelle and the late George Baker. Her grandchildren were everything to her. They were the light of her life. Earl and Lily Jensen and Izzy and Autumn Opgenorth have many memories of special Grammy plates, raccoon hats, secret agents and flat Stanley to name a few. She was a 1969 Graduate of South Division High School.Anita was a courageous survivor of many health challenges, a true warrior who fought her battle with cancer and heart failure on her own terms at the end of her life. She had a passion for cooking, gardening, backgammon, crafts, fishing and a good night at Potawatomi. She also loved Pepsi and Culvers French Fries. A quick wit that never left her even at the end. She leaves behind many who loved her.Her family would like to extend a huge thank you to her hospice team, Adan, Shawnice, Warren and her excellent caregiver Raisa.A celebration of Anita's life is being planned for a later date.