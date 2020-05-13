Anita Becker Haugen
Anita Becker Haugen

Widowed wife of Harald Paul (Bill) Haugen. Passed to the Lord on April 29, 2020 at 5:07 a.m. in her home at Aurora Sr. Living, Edina, MN. COVID-19 negative. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pauline and Arthur Becker; stepfather, George (Mike) Baumann; brother, Robert Becker and her beloved husband. She is survived by children, Bonnie J. (Michael) Holtz and Barbara J. (Richard) Melano and blessed with 7 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 5 great, great grandsons; 2 great, great granddaughters, 4 nieces, and 1 nephew; several cousins in Milwaukee. The memorial service for Anita will be at Calvary Lutheran Church's Chapel, 7520 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley, MN 55427. Date and time pending. Memorials to Calvary Lutheran Church and/or Calvary Center Co-Op of Golden Valley. Interment at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, New Berlin, WI.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
