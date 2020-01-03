Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Cramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Cramer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Cramer Notice
Anita Cramer

Mequon -

(Nee Wiviott) Passed away on Jan. 2, 2020 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Charles Cramer. Loving mother of Penny Brill and Pam Mishelow. Proud grandmother of Mindy Brill and the late Chad Mishelow and great-grandmother of Joey Manone.

Preceded in death by her siblings. Further survived by other nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to the staff of Elizabeth Residence and Sarah Chudnow for the loving care provided to Anita.

Funeral service, Sun., Jan. 5 at 10:00 AM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Interment to follow at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery, 134 S. Dana Ct., Milw. Memorial contributions to -WI appreciated.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline