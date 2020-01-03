|
Anita Cramer
Mequon -
(Nee Wiviott) Passed away on Jan. 2, 2020 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Charles Cramer. Loving mother of Penny Brill and Pam Mishelow. Proud grandmother of Mindy Brill and the late Chad Mishelow and great-grandmother of Joey Manone.
Preceded in death by her siblings. Further survived by other nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to the staff of Elizabeth Residence and Sarah Chudnow for the loving care provided to Anita.
Funeral service, Sun., Jan. 5 at 10:00 AM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Interment to follow at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery, 134 S. Dana Ct., Milw. Memorial contributions to -WI appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020