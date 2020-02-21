Resources
Anita Frieda Luetkens




Shorewood - Age 84. Passed away on February 19, 2020. Anita will be missed by her sisters, Erma (Chris) Hill, Elaine Stickler, nieces; Lisa (Ben) Garbisch, Theresa (Matthew) Hartley, Pam Stickler, Tammy Stickler and Bonnie Stickler, as well as by her "adoptive family" Patricia and Kenneth Blochowiak, Jason, Arvilla, Mitchell and Nora; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 25th after 10:00 AM at Luther Memorial Chapel, 3833 N. Maryland Ave., Shorewood, 53211 followed by the funeral service at 11:00am. Interment St. John's Cemetery, Loganvlle, WI.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
