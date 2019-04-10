Resources
Hess, Anita (Meuseler) Hess, Anita (Mueseler), 96, joined her late husband, William H. Hess and baby Hess in Heaven April 6, 2019; survived by daughters: Julianne Boerner, Althea Smith and Karee Abbott; grandchildren Beverly Reynolds, Barbara Struck, Jacob & Alyssa Abbott, Erica, Amanda & Victoria Smith; great grandchildren Blaine Reynolds, Jacoby & Rylan Struck, & Hudson Abbott. Visitation at 12:30PM April 12 at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 Capitol Drive, Brookfield w/Service at 2:30PM. Memorials to Bethesda Lutheran Home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019
