|
|
Anita Louise Rakowski (nee Barney)
- - Anita was born on October 31, 1935 in Vandalia, Missouri. She passed to be with the Lord on September 9, 2019. She was the loving and caring wife of the late Ronald Rakowski whom she met in the Air Force while she was a nurse stationed in California. They were married for over 58 wonderful years. Mom to Craig (Georgia), Mark, Scott (Lisa) and Todd (Heidi). Grandma to Allison (Mike), Tyler (Gretchen), Sydney, Julianna, Kendall, Brody and Evan. Great Grandma to Reid and Noah. All of whom she loved very much.
Beloved daughter of the late Howard and the late Wilma Barney. Sister to the late William, James (Glenna), Roger (Rhonda), Benjamin (Rebekah), Linda and Douglas (Kris) Barney. Aunt to numerous nephews and nieces in the Barney family.
Sister in Law to Rose Wilmot (the late Allan) and Aunt to Gary Wilmot.
Anita was trained as a nurse and used those skills to care for the four boys she raised. People who know her sons often asked her how she survived such a daunting task, but she enjoyed almost every minute of it. She was very kind and always put the needs of others before her own. Anita enjoyed talking with anyone even starting up conversations with complete strangers. She loved to spend time camping and boating. She also liked traveling with Ron visiting many of the states and national parks over the years. She dreamed of visiting the Greek islands which she was finally able to do in 2011. But mostly she enjoyed visiting the Barney farm in Vandalia playing games, swimming in the pits, sitting by a bonfire while spending time with the family she loved so much. She will be missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to have known her.
The Rakowski family extends its warmest thank you to Anita's beloved caregiver Peggy Harris and to all of the wonderful caregivers at Castle Senior Living for making our mom's final years very special.
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, October 7th, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the VFW Post 5716 17980 W. Beloit Rd in New Berlin, Wisconsin with a Celebration of Life beginning at 5:00 PM. A private interment to be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wisconsin the following morning.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation in Anita's name would be appreciated. These funds will hopefully help bring about a cure for people still suffering from all forms of dementia.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019