Anita M. (Diekhus) Oster

Anita M. (Diekhus) Oster Notice
Anita M. Oster (nee Diekhus)

Sussex -

Joined the Lord and her daughter Jeannie on Jan. 27, 2020. Age 75 years. Loving wife of Chuck for 54.5 years. Dear mom of Craig (Kimberly). Further survived by several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Anita will be held Sat. Feb. 1 at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, N59 W22476 Silver Spring Dr., Sussex, WI from 1 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
