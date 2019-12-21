|
|
Anita Marie Lorbiecki (nee Berns)
Age 59, Born to Eternal Life on December 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Glenn Lorbiecki. Loving mother of Deanna Lorbiecki and the late Baby Lorbiecki. Dear Grams of Kal'El. Dear daughter of the late John and the late Dorothy Berns. Dear daughter-in-law of Frank and the late Victoria Lorbiecki. Cherished sister of the late Marie Jackson, Michael (Luann) Berns, Helen (Joseph) LaCroix and Edward (Mary Beth) Berns. Loving sister-in-law of Roger (Barb) Lorbiecki. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Proud graduate of UWM Occupational Therapy Program and Cardinal Stritch University Master of Arts in Pastoral Studies Program. Anita shared her passion for Chaplaincy at Froedtert and Community Memorial Hospitals for many years. Anita enjoyed crocheting, biking, gardening and spending time with Glenn in the Outdoors of Northern Wisconsin. Anita was the longest living bone marrow transplant patient in the State of Wisconsin - 33 years in February 2019, and one of the longest living bone marrow transplant patients in the United States. Anita will be greatly missed by all those who loved her, and those whose lives she touched.
Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, December 26 from 4-8 PM, with a Vigil Service at 7 PM. Join us for Memorial Mass at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, located at 3100 S. 41st Street, Milwaukee, WI on Friday, December 27. Eulogy at 10:45 AM. Please help us celebrate her life by wearing her favorite color GREEN.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019