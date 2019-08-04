|
|
Quam, Anita Marie (Toni) (Nee Nowak) Born November 19th, 1958. Passed away July 18th 2019, 60 years old. Survived by her daughters Sandra, Stephanie and Jessica; Sister Christine Grilli; Grandchildren Sarah, Brianna, Arianna, Annabelle, Nevaeh, Santana, Savannah, Danica, Scotty and Austin. Preceded in death by son Matthew and parents Leo and Sue Nowak. Services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home 4800 South 84th Street Milwaukee on Thursday, August 8th. Visitation from 5pm to 7pm services to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019