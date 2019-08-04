Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Resources
Anita Marie (Toni) Quam


1958 - 2019
Anita Marie (Toni) Quam Notice
Quam, Anita Marie (Toni) (Nee Nowak) Born November 19th, 1958. Passed away July 18th 2019, 60 years old. Survived by her daughters Sandra, Stephanie and Jessica; Sister Christine Grilli; Grandchildren Sarah, Brianna, Arianna, Annabelle, Nevaeh, Santana, Savannah, Danica, Scotty and Austin. Preceded in death by son Matthew and parents Leo and Sue Nowak. Services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home 4800 South 84th Street Milwaukee on Thursday, August 8th. Visitation from 5pm to 7pm services to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
