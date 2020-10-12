1/
Anita M.c. Eulert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita M.C. Eulert

Cedarburg - (Nee Kohlwey) of Cedarburg, joined her husband's: Albert Prochnow & Conrad Eulert; and three grandchildren in heaven on October 12, 2020 at the age of 101. Loving mother of Elaine (Ralph) Gerner, Jerry (Arlene) Prochnow, Diane (the late William) Brandt, (the late Sharon) Jim Matener, Glen (Linda) Prochnow, Dale Prochnow (Carolyn Metzler), Annette (Tom) Miller, Warren (Holly) Prochnow, Carol (Mark) Viesselmann and Jeff (Julie) Prochnow. Anita is further survived by 19 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, sisters: Florence (the late Gerald) Rathke and Renata (the late Ken) Rappold; sister-in-law Marrianna (Art) Ziemer other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 - 2:00 PM at David's Star Ev. Lutheran Church 2740 David's Star Dr. Jackson, WI. Interment Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sat. at the church from 12:00 PM - 1:45 PM. Memorials of your choice appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved