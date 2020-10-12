Anita M.C. EulertCedarburg - (Nee Kohlwey) of Cedarburg, joined her husband's: Albert Prochnow & Conrad Eulert; and three grandchildren in heaven on October 12, 2020 at the age of 101. Loving mother of Elaine (Ralph) Gerner, Jerry (Arlene) Prochnow, Diane (the late William) Brandt, (the late Sharon) Jim Matener, Glen (Linda) Prochnow, Dale Prochnow (Carolyn Metzler), Annette (Tom) Miller, Warren (Holly) Prochnow, Carol (Mark) Viesselmann and Jeff (Julie) Prochnow. Anita is further survived by 19 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, sisters: Florence (the late Gerald) Rathke and Renata (the late Ken) Rappold; sister-in-law Marrianna (Art) Ziemer other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 - 2:00 PM at David's Star Ev. Lutheran Church 2740 David's Star Dr. Jackson, WI. Interment Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sat. at the church from 12:00 PM - 1:45 PM. Memorials of your choice appreciated.