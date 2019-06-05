|
|
Nalencz, Anita Born into Eternal Life on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 69. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Leon Nalencz and sister Loretta "Tess" Nalencz. Beloved sister of Jerome (Joan) and Florian (Millie) Nalencz. Loving aunt to Camilla (Daniel) Peck and Nicole (Daniel) Tromp. Great Aunt to Matthew Peck. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Anita was a former employee of Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. Private Services were held. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019