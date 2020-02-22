|
Anita Sorenson (nee Grace Anita Lang)
Anita Sorenson, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend, died peacefully on February 19th surrounded by her children. She was 96.
Born in Chicago, Anita was the first child of LeRoy and Kathryn Power Lang. The 1929 Crash brought financial ruin to the family, but Anita had a culturally rich childhood in Chicago with her parents and brother Roy.
Following World War II, Anita became a copywriter for an advertising firm in Chicago, and Anita formed lifelong friendships there.
Anita married Howard L. ("Sig") Sorenson in Chicago in 1953. They had six children, and lost a daughter, Grace Anita, in infancy. They raised their family in Kenosha and in 1965 moved to Milwaukee's East Side.
Anita resumed her advertising career in Milwaukee in the late 1960s, and then became a realtor in the 1970s.
Anita's optimistic spirit radiated through her love of music. She played the piano, and at parties, led extended sing-alongs of American popular music, mostly from the 1900s to the 1940s.
After Sig's death in 2005, Anita forged ahead and enjoyed the music, theater and arts scene in Milwaukee with dear friends. One great joy was her weekly art class, where she completed many paintings and cherished the camaraderie of her fellow artists. Anita also loved visiting her children around the country and traveling the world.
A lifelong Democrat and supporter of progressive causes, Anita was a member of the League of Women Voters and served as a poll worker on election days. She also volunteered for The Cathedral Center, a homeless shelter for women and families.
Anita is survived by her children Katy Sorenson (Janis Dzelzkalns), Mary Sorenson (Tim Corfman), Kristin Ziv (Brian), Sigurd Sorenson (Maya) and Jon Sorenson (David Bedri d. 2018); by her grandchildren Emma, Arnie, Grace Anita, Natasha, Lily, Anna, Matsuri, Lincoln, Lulu and Shota; and by great-grandchildren Vivian Anita, Denis Janis, Nina and Soren.
A funeral Mass will be held at Saints Peter & Paul church at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County or to the Cathedral Center, Inc.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020