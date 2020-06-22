Ankica Sarcevich

Ankica SarcevichMilwaukee - Born to Eternal Life June 19, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Tomo Sarcevich and the late Martin Kurtz. Loving mother of the late Zvonko Simlesa and Anton Sarcevich. Dear grandmother of Daniel Simlesa and Tonci Simlesa. Further survived by 2 great-grandchildren other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 am from Schaff Funeral Home to Sacred Heart Catholic Church 49th & Wells for 11:30 am Mass. Visition Friday, June 26 at Schaff Funeral Home 10:00 - 11:00 am.