Ankica Sarcevich
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life June 19, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Tomo Sarcevich and the late Martin Kurtz. Loving mother of the late Zvonko Simlesa and Anton Sarcevich. Dear grandmother of Daniel Simlesa and Tonci Simlesa. Further survived by 2 great-grandchildren other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 am from Schaff Funeral Home to Sacred Heart Catholic Church 49th & Wells for 11:30 am Mass. Visition Friday, June 26 at Schaff Funeral Home 10:00 - 11:00 am.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Schaff Funeral Service
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Schaff Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
