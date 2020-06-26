Ann A. Larson



Larson, Ann A. (nee Draws) joined her loving husband Gary, on June 22, 2020, age 73. Preceded in death by parents, Al and Marie Draws. Beloved sister of Mary (the late John) Oelstrom, John (Christine) Draws, and Jane (Michael) Dougherty. Dearly loved aunt of Ben, Jacob, and Dave Dougherty, and Krystal (Corey) Lorenz as well as great aunt of Hayden, Taylor, and Cameron Lorenz. Survived by many loving relatives and friends. Ann left a legacy of love as big as the ocean. She lived life creatively and with great compassion for all those she knew.



Mass Intention for Ann on Wed., July 8, 2020 at 5:30 PM, St. Agnes Parish, 12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler, WI 53007.









