Ann Alda Wolters
Menomonee Falls - (nee Bergemann) Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the age of 82. Loving wife of Wally for 62 years. Beloved mother of Wally III (Patty), Dave (Vicky), Steve (Jennifer) and Amy. Cherished aunt of Dawn VanHaren, Holly Olson, and Christine Hosmanek. Dear sister of Herbert "Buzz" Bergemann and sister-in-law of Ellen Saelens. Further survived by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ann was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Besides raising her four children, she and Wally took in three nieces and were integral in the upbringing of Dawn, Holly, and Christine. She was an accomplished artist and enjoyed painting landscapes, farmhouses, and barns. Many of her paintings were inspired from local barns and scenery in the Menomonee Falls area.
She also loved gardening. Her and Wally always had a very large vegetable garden, which she like to refer to as her "Victory" garden. Every fall they canned many of the vegetables, their famous tomato juice, and homemade wine.
Ann tended to beautiful flower gardens at her home and their lake home. Several times her gardens were featured in the local paper. She enjoyed entertaining and prepared many holiday feasts for family and friends. She loved sharing stories, and favorite recipes in her annual Christmas newsletter.
She showed love in all she did and will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 7 (TODAY) from 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 7PM at the FUNERAL HOME-MENOMONEE FALLS. Private burial will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020