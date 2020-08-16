Ann Babrove KnellMilwaukee - (Nee Horowitz) Passed away on August 15, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Babrove and the late Henry Knell. Cherished mother of Robi (Alan) Borsuk, Lynda (the late Sanford) Mitz and Yaffa (James) Meyers, and stepmother of Charles (Ilona) Knell, Judith (Michael) Lewis and Linda (John) Puzzo. Proud grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Flora (the late Earl) Abramson and the late Selma (the late Morris) Mechanic. Further survived by other dear relatives and friends."Nana Ann" was a graduate of Marquette University who had a long career in accounting. But far more important to her were her family and friends. She maintained her warmth and smiles through the deaths of two husbands, who were both as warm and caring as she was. She became the matriarch of extended families, the person so many looked to as a model of loving involvement and care. Just as she cared so well for her father and mother, her children and extended family followed her model in caring for her in recent years.Private graveside services were held at Second Home Cemetery, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the Sanford Mitz Technology Fund at Milwaukee Jewish Day School, The Jewish Community Pantry c/o JCC,The Rabbinical Seminary of America, or Yeshiva Elementary School.